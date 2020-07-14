Chance The Rapper Endorses Kanye West For President

Chance the Rapper has thrown his support behind pal Kanye West’s bid to become the next President of the United States.

On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share his fellow Chicago native’s new song, revealing he was backing West over Democratic hopeful Joe Biden in the fight to end divisive U.S. leader Donald Trump’s presidential run.

“And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden (sic). Smfh (shaking my fucking head),” he wrote.

As the backlash began, Chance added: “Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better (sic)??

“I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way…”

Kanye celebrated America’s Independence Day earlier this month by confirming his plan to run for the White House in 2020.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments