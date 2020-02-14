Charlie Puth Is On The New Ozzy Osbourne Album

28-year old pop star Charlie Puth is a guest on the next Ozzy Osbourrne album ‘Ordinary Man’.

Puth popped up as a pop star in 2015 with his hit songs ‘Marvin Gaye’ and ‘One Call Away’. He continued his hit run in 2016 with ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and in 2017 with ‘Attention’ and ‘How Long’.

Charlie Puth plays keyboards on ‘Ordinary Man’s’ opening track ‘Straight To Hell’. The song also features Slash on guitar.

‘Ordinary Man’ is Ozzy’s first solo album since ‘Scream’ 10 years ago. The album also includes ‘Take What You Want’, the Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone collaboration with Travis Scott.

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello plays guitar on ‘Scary Little Green Man’. Elton John plays piano and sings the duet with Ozzy on the title track.

Ozzy’s all-star backing band for ‘Ordinary Man’ is Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses on bass and Justin Bieber guitarist Andrew Watt on guitar.

‘Ordinary Man’ will be released on 21 February 2020.

