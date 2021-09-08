 Check Out Alma Zygier, The Daughter of Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, And Her Debut Single - Noise11.com
Check Out Alma Zygier, The Daughter of Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, And Her Debut Single

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2021

in News

Alma Zygier has just released her first her first single ‘Go Home’ and it ain’t bad.

Alma is the daughter of Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier. They have obviously been a massive influence in Alma’s style. Alma’s other major influence is Jazz. For the past few years she has performed Jazz classics from the greats Ella Fitzgerald, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong and others.

Amy Winehouse has also thrown some flavour into the Alma Zygier mix. Alma has also performed the music of Amy Winehouse. There’s a sample in the article.

But first, Alma Zygier has debuted her fist single ‘Go Home’. On this song you hear all of the elements above marinated to create Alma’s own style.

Alma Zygier announced the song this week on her Facebook page:

Hi darls!! My first single ever ‘Go Home’ is out now on all da stream platforms! 🥲🥵😤💦💦💦💥
Listen to it cause you might like it and even if you don’t it’s always good to reaffirm your taste!
It’s a silly pop song but maybe we all need that right now!!

If you wish to head down the Alma Zygier rabbit-hole, try her cover of Amy Winehouse ‘Back To Black’.

Also Leonard Cohen’s Who By Fire’ from Memo Music Hall.

