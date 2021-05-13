Check Out The New Crowded House Video for ‘Playing With Fire’ - Noise11.com

Here is another new Crowded House song. ‘Playing With Fire’ is from the upcoming Crowded House album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

Crowded House 2021 is Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom and Neil’s two sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn. Froom was the producer for the first three Crowded House albums ‘Crowded House’ (1986), ‘Temple of Low Men’ (1988) and ‘Woodface’ (1991). ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ reunites Froom with Finn for the first time since 1991. He is now a member of the band.

‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ is the first Crowded House album in a decade. Finn had made good progress with the album recording is Los Angeles before the pandemic. He finished it off remotely at his own Roundhouse Studio in Auckland.

The album will be released on 4 June 2021.

