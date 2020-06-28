 Chingy To Release First Album In 13 Years - Noise11.com
Chingy

Chingy

Chingy To Release First Album In 13 Years

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2020

in News

Chingy has decided to return to mainstream with his first studio album in 13 years ‘Crown Jewels’ coming in July.

Chingy withdrew from the music scene after his 2007 album ‘Hate It or Love It’ stiffed. In 2010 he released a mixtape ‘Success & Failure’ and then found religion becoming practicing Black Hebrew Israelite.

In 2020 he is managing to combine his faith with his music. “My album Crown Jewel is a reflection of my growth mentally and spiritually,” Chingy says in a statement. “I wanted to talk about things that I have been growing through and experiencing in this business, and personally, that molded my transition into wanting to lead a healthier and more focused lifestyle.

“On this album, you’ll see me inspiring young males to go after their dreams and inspiring people to lead a more healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally. Crown Jewel is about knowing yurrself on the inside and letting that express on the outside. The records on the project that cater more to the females, like ‘Kundalini Love’ and ‘Sumin Bout You’ have more substance pertaining to having a mental stimulation type of relationship, instead of just a sexually or materialistic relationship. And with this project, it’s lyrical but at the same time, real, in the sense of what we are dealing with today with so much social injustice,” Chingy added.

Chingy had a no 2 album in the USA with ‘Jackpot’ in 2003. The album generated three Top 3 singles in ‘Right Thurr’, ‘Holidae In’ and ‘One Call Away’.

The next album ‘Powerballi reached no 10 in the USA in 2004. ‘Balla Baby’ gave Chingy another Top 20 hit.

Album 3 ‘Hoodstar’ reached no 9 in 2006. ‘Pullin’ Me Back’ reached no 9.

‘Crown Jewel’ will be released on 31 July, 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Dixie Chicks Become The Chicks

Dixie Chicks have changed their name to The Chicks in line with the change of attitude brought about by the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

2 days ago
Pete Murray at Noise11.com
Pete Murray Debuts ‘Found My Place’ Video

Pete Murray’s first new song in two years comes with a video shot in isolation and featuring his wife and daughter.

2 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Slams Madonna For Her Stupid Coronavirus Comment

James Blunt has criticised Madonna for calling the Covid-19 crisis a "great equaliser".

2 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Hackers Target Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey

Sensitive information about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey is among the latest haul set to be auctioned off by celebrity hackers REvil.

3 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Apologises For Dissing Diddy

Eminem has apologised for being "heated in the moment" after slamming Diddy's media company REVOLT in his alternate verse from Conway The Machine's song Bang.

3 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Covers Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’

Judith Owen has previewed her upcoming ‘Both Things Are True’ album with a sultry cover of Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

3 days ago
Vanessa Amorosi photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vanessa Amorosi Prepares For Global Stream This Weekend

Vanessa Amorosi is looking forward to streaming live around the world this weekend from Los Angeles with her band back in Australia.

3 days ago