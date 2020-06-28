Chingy To Release First Album In 13 Years

Chingy has decided to return to mainstream with his first studio album in 13 years ‘Crown Jewels’ coming in July.

Chingy withdrew from the music scene after his 2007 album ‘Hate It or Love It’ stiffed. In 2010 he released a mixtape ‘Success & Failure’ and then found religion becoming practicing Black Hebrew Israelite.

In 2020 he is managing to combine his faith with his music. “My album Crown Jewel is a reflection of my growth mentally and spiritually,” Chingy says in a statement. “I wanted to talk about things that I have been growing through and experiencing in this business, and personally, that molded my transition into wanting to lead a healthier and more focused lifestyle.

“On this album, you’ll see me inspiring young males to go after their dreams and inspiring people to lead a more healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally. Crown Jewel is about knowing yurrself on the inside and letting that express on the outside. The records on the project that cater more to the females, like ‘Kundalini Love’ and ‘Sumin Bout You’ have more substance pertaining to having a mental stimulation type of relationship, instead of just a sexually or materialistic relationship. And with this project, it’s lyrical but at the same time, real, in the sense of what we are dealing with today with so much social injustice,” Chingy added.

Chingy had a no 2 album in the USA with ‘Jackpot’ in 2003. The album generated three Top 3 singles in ‘Right Thurr’, ‘Holidae In’ and ‘One Call Away’.

The next album ‘Powerballi reached no 10 in the USA in 2004. ‘Balla Baby’ gave Chingy another Top 20 hit.

Album 3 ‘Hoodstar’ reached no 9 in 2006. ‘Pullin’ Me Back’ reached no 9.

‘Crown Jewel’ will be released on 31 July, 2020.

