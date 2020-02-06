Cold Chisel Backdrop Australian Bushfires In ‘Killing Time’ Video

Cold Chisel have released their second video from ‘Blood Moon’. ‘Killing Time’ was filmed during Chisel’s recent Blood Moon tour and features stunning imagery of Australia’s current environmental bushfire disaster.

‘Blood Moon’ features the first ever songwriting collaborations between Jimmy Barnes and Don Walker. ‘Killing Time’ is one of the four Barnes/Walker songs on the album.

‘Blood Moon’ is the ninth Cold Chisel studio album. It was the first Cold Chisel album to be released on cassette since 1992’s ‘Teenage Love’ rarities compilation.

