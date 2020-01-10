Cold Chisel Donate 6 Figure Sum To Bushfire Appeal

Cold Chisel are the latest members of the music community to contribute to the Bushfire appeal with a six-figure sum.

In a series of Facebook posts Cold Chisel announced…

Like all Australians, the members of Cold Chisel are appalled by the recent bushfires and the devastation they are wreaking on our people, the countryside and our wildlife. We are donating a six figure sum to the fire services and related support networks.#bushfires

– including our tour partners Foodbank – who are doing such incredible work.

We urge everyone to do whatever they can to help.

Here are some links to people doing great work out on the front lines and in support of stricken communities:

Foodbank:https://www.foodbank.org.au

Australian Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate …

New South Wales Rural Fire Service: https://www.givenow.com.au/rfsa

Victoria Country Fire Authority: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cfa …

South Australia Country Fire Service Foundation: https://cfsfoundation.org.au/donatefund

Rural Fire Brigades Assoc of Qld: https://www.rfbaq.org/donate-to-rfbaq

WIRES Wildlife Rescue NSW: https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency- …

Cold Chisel, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have donated a combined $2 million + to the bushfire efforts. Metallica has donated $750,000 while Pink put in $500,000.

COLD CHISEL TOUR DATES FOR A DAY ON THE GREEN

Fri Jan 10 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators SOLD OUT

Sat Jan 11 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt SOLD OUT

Sat Feb 1 Heifer Station Wines, Orange, NSW

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt SOLD OUT

Sat Feb 8 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt SOLD OUT

Sun Feb 9 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt FINAL TICKETS

All remaining tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster

www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

For all the national tour dates and latest information go to the official home of Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon Tour 2020 www.coldchisel.com

