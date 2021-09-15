 Coldplay Have A Song With BTS Coming - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay, Etihad Stadium Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay Have A Song With BTS Coming

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2021

in News

Coldplay have teamed with South Korean boyband BTS for a new song ‘My Universe’ coming next week.

The track, sung in English and Korean, was co-written by BTS and Coldplay and produced by Max Martin.

‘My Universe’ will feature on the next Coldplay album ‘Music of the Spheres’, coming 15 October. The ‘My Universe’ track will be released 25 September.

Coldplay premiered the new track ‘Colortura’ on 23 July.

Head here for all of Noise11.com’s Coldplay stories.

