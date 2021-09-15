Coldplay Have A Song With BTS Coming - Noise11.com

Coldplay have teamed with South Korean boyband BTS for a new song ‘My Universe’ coming next week.
The track, sung in English and Korean, was co-written by BTS and Coldplay and produced by Max Martin.
‘My Universe’ will feature on the next Coldplay album ‘Music of the Spheres’, coming 15 October. The ‘My Universe’ track will be released 25 September.
Coldplay premiered the new track ‘Colortura’ on 23 July.
