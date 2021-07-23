Coldplay Premiere 10 Minute ‘Coloratura’ - Noise11.com

Coldplay have premiered a 10-minute track titled ‘Coloratura’ from their upcoming album ‘Music of the Spheres’.
‘Coloratura’ will be the concluding track on ‘Music of the Spheres’. This piece is not a single but a preview to fans of what to expect from the album. A new single w
Music Of The Spheres
🪐
Higher Power
Humankind
✨
Let Somebody Go
❤️
People Of The Pride
Biutyful
🌎
My Universe
♾️
Coloratura
