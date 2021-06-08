 Coldplay Premiere ‘Higher Power’ Video - Noise11.com
Coldplay Premiere ‘Higher Power’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2021

in News

Coldplay have a new video for ‘Higher Power’.

The video was made by director Dave Meyers – whose credits include Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish.

The “Higher Power” video sees Coldplay exploring a colourful trash planet named Kaotica, whose alien language (Kaotican) features in the video and across the “Higher Power” artwork. Kaotica is populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens, performed by Seoul’s Ambiguous Dance Company.

Said Meyers: “The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we’re on an alien planet. And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power.”

