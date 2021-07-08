Courtney Barnett Says She Has A New Album - Noise11.com

Courtney Barnett will release her third album (not counting the Kurt Vile one) and it will be called ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’.

Courtney announced to the world, “hello! i have spent the past two years writing and recording a new album. it’s called Things Take Time, Take Time and i am excited to let you know it will be out on November 12.”

The first song from the album you get to hear is called ‘Rae Street’.

Courtney added, “Things Take Time, Take Time was recorded on the beautiful country of the Wurundjeri Woiwurrung, Gadigal, and Bundjalung people. I pay my respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands and show gratitude to Elders past and present”.

Courtney Barnett will tour North America starting 29 November.

US/CANADA TOUR DATES

NOV 2021 – FEB 2022

NOV 29 LAS VEGAS, NV – Brooklyn Bowl****

DEC 1 BOISE, ID – Knitting Factory****

DEC 2 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Depot****

DEC 4 PHOENIX, AZ – Van Buren*

DEC 5 SAN DIEGO, CA – Observatory North Park*

DEC 9 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel*****

DEC 10 LOS ANGELES, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel* SOLD OUT

DEC 12 OAKLAND, CA – Fox Theatre*

DEC 14 SEATTLE, WA – Paramount Theatre*

DEC 15 VANCOUVER, BC – Commodore

JAN 22 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Palace Theatre**

JAN 23 CHICAGO, IL – Chicago Theatre**

JAN 25 DETROIT, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre**

JAN 26 COLUMBUS, OH – Express Live!**

JAN 28 NASHVILLE, TN – Ryman Theatre**

JAN 29 ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern**

JAN 31 ASHEVILLE, NC – Orange Peel***

FEB 2 WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club***

FEB 3 WASHINGTON, DC – 9:30 Club*** SOLD OUT

FEB 4 PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Met**

FEB 5 NEW YORK, NY – Radio City Music Hall**

FEB 8 BOSTON, MA – Wang Theatre***

FEB 10 BURLINGTON, VT – Higher Ground*** SOLD OUT

FEB 11 MONTREAL, QC – Mtelus***

FEB 12 TORONTO, ON – Massey Hall***

with special guests

* Bartees Strange

** Julia Jacklin

*** Shamir

**** Bedouine

***** Warpaint

