Cut Copy Are Heading Across North American And Into Europe - Noise11.com

Australia’s Cut Copy have a full year of touring ahead of them with North American and European dates locked in for 2022.

The band will kick off the tour in the USA with a show in Colorado on 23 April. UK and Europe will begin in October.

North American Dates:

04/23/22 Morrison CO, United States at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

04/25/22 Dallas TX, United States at Granada Theatre

04/26/22 Houston TX, United States at White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

04/27/22 Austin TX, United States at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre 04/30/22 Cuernavaca, Morelos Mexico at Festival Vaiv

05/03/22 Toronto, ON Canada at Danforth Music Hall

05/04/22 Boston, MA United States at Paradise Rock Club

05/06/22 Washington DC United States at 9:30 Club

05/08/22 New York, NY United States at Webster Hall

05/09/22 New York, NY United States at Webster Hall

05/11/22 Chicago, IL United States at Vic Theatre

05/12/22 Minneapolis, MN United States at First Avenue

05/17/22 Seattle, WA United States at The Showbox

05/18/22 Portland, OR United States at Roseland Theater

05/19/22. Oakland, CA United States at Fox Theater

05/21/22 Pasadena, CA United States at Just Like Heaven Festival

Europe and UK

10/24/22 Dublin, Ireland at Whelan’s

10/25/22 Leeds, United Kingdom at Brudenell Social Club

10/26-27/22 London, United Kingdom at Fabric (Cut Copy Presents)

10/29/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

10/30/22 Paris, France at La Machine du Moulin Rouge

11/1/22 Barcelona, Spain at Sala Apolo

11/2/22 Caba as De La Sagra, Spain at Sala Moon

11/3/22 Madrid, Spain at Sala Riviera

11/4/22 Lisboa, Portugal at Coliseu dos Recreios

Cut Copy fans can also lay their hands on Cut Copy ‘Collected Works 2001-2011’ featuring the first three albums ‘Bright Like Neon Love’ (2004), ‘In Ghost Colours’ (2008) and ‘Zonoscope’ (2011).

Cut Copy’s Dan Whitford says, “for me, the 2001-2011 feels like a special time period for Cut Copy. It charts the move from me first signing to a record label as a naive young kid who made music in my bedroom to a fully-fledged band that forged its own musical fingerprint, created some globally loved albums and toured the world. Within Cut Copy’s evolution, the arc of these first ten years felt like a special musical journey. For Tim, Mitchell, Ben and I, every tour was a new discovery, and every record was a new development, each with its own very unique visual and musical identity. Sadly those early albums are long out of print (only available second hand at astronomical prices). So for this reason we decided it was time to create a vinyl box set covering the first ten years of Cut Copy.

I designed the artwork for the box as well as putting together a zine booklet that goes along with it, with old photos, setlists, notes and other memorabilia from the early days. We also compiled a bonus disc containing rare early releases ‘I Thought of Numbers’ and ‘1981. ’Hopefully the box is a special treat for our longtime fans and also new ones wanting to discover this era of our music for the first time.”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



