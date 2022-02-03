Damon Albarn Is on the Next Flume Album - Noise11.com

Damon Albarn is featured on Flume’s new album.

Flume has unveiled details of his first studio album in six years, ‘Palaces’, which is released on May 20.

Blur and Gorillaz star Damon Albarn is featured on the record’s title track, while Caroline Polachek makes an appearance on ‘Sirens’.

The lead single, ‘Say Nothing’, featuring fellow Aussie MAY-A, is out now.

Flume said in a statement: “This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity.

“We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

Flume’s return comes after he revealed he nearly quit music after severe anxiety drove him to self-medicate.

Flume noticed similarities in the way he was dealing with his mental health to those of the late Avicii – whose family said he “could not go on any longer” after years of health worries caused by stress and alcohol abuse.

Flume admitted he would drink booze and get high to make himself feel confident enough to go on stage.

In a candid interview in 2020, he said: “I mean I used a lot of alcohol.

“Like, when performing, I would drink to calm nerves.

“I would drink to make it bearable, which sounds crazy but really it’s the truth.

“I’m just not a performer and I’ve definitely used alcohol to feel comfortable on stage in front of people.”

Flume has changed his ways and no longer drinks before his concerts, but that hasn’t stopped him feeling anxious.

He continued: “Now I don’t drink before shows, because I kind of realised that was a pattern, and it was getting pretty bad.

“The second I enter the festival I’m riddled with anxiety.

“Even to this day, after I’ve done thousands of shows, I still get anxious.”

On how similar his behaviour was to Avicii – who tragically took his own life aged 28 in April 2018 – he said: “I think people like Avicii and things, are literally the same as me.

“And he died because he was medicating himself just like I was, with alcohol, drugs, whatever. He wasn’t happy.”

Flume came close to quitting music until he decided to face his issues head-on by seeing a therapist.

He said: “I was at a point where I was like ‘I don’t wanna do this anymore.’

“When I have to use alcohol, like, I’m not having fun with this.

“I think I wanna quit unless I can figure something else out.

“I went to a therapist and I was like ‘I hate my job, and it’s fucked that I can even say that because I have an incredible job that people dream of having.

“I feel like a bad person for saying that, but I love making music but I hate touring.'”

Flume had doubts about going on medication for anxiety, but admitted without it he would’ve had to quit touring.

He concluded: “I’ve always had anxiety problems, like social anxiety problems and I was really against taking anything for it initially because that’s my natural stance.

“Whether its meditation or practicing going out and becoming comfortable with it over time like this was my last resort.

“Like literally if I didn’t go on this medication, I would have quit touring forever.”

Flume’s last studio album was 2016’s Grammy-winning ‘Skin’.

The track-listing for ‘Palaces’ is:

1. ‘Highest Building’ (feat. Oklou)

2. ‘Say Nothing’ (feat. MAY-A)

3. ‘DHLC’

4. ‘ESCAPE’ (feat. Kucka) – with Quiet Bison

5. ‘I Can’t Tell’ (feat. LAUREL)

6. ‘Get U’

7. ‘Jasper’s Song’

8. ‘Only Fans’ (feat. Virgen Maria)

9. ‘Hollow’ (feat. Emma Louise)

10. ‘Love Light’

11. ‘Sirens’ (feat. Caroline Polachek)

12. ‘Go

13. ‘Palaces’ (feat. Damon Albarn)

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



