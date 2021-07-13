Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Creates Video Game - Noise11.com

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been developing a multiplayer PC game he hopes will be ready by the end of the year.

Reynolds is such a huge fan of video games, he decided to create his own, aided by his brother and manager, Mac.

“It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever done,” he told gaming magazine Level One. “I’m making the whole soundtrack, I’m doing voices, I did all the rough sketches of characters, and then we brought in really great artists to make everything way better than I could possibly ever do.

On working with Mac, the singer added: “He’s also like my best friend and we’ve always talked about making a video game. So I finally managed to pin him down and was like, ‘We’re going to do it between album cycles’.”

The Radioactive singer calls it an “indie project,” as it was all funded with the brothers’ own money.

Although he didn’t elaborate on the theme of the game, he said, “(I) always kinda had an idea in the back of my head” for the project, which he expects to be finished “in the next few months”.

It will first be available on PC and then potentially on other consoles.

Earlier this month, Imagine Dragons shared details of their fifth album Mercury – Act 1, which arrives in September.

