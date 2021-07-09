 Darlinghurst To Launch Debut Album At Gympie Music Muster - Noise11.com
Darlinghurst To Launch Debut Album At Gympie Music Muster

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2021

Melbourne’s Darlinghurst will launch their debut album at the Gympie Music Music in August.

The self-titled album is coming 27 August. Darlinghurst will performed eight live performances at the Gympie Music Muster, three of which will be with an electric band with musicians from Richard Clapton and Kasey Chamber’s bands for the first time.

Darlinghurst’s Jason Resch commentated, “We’re just so excited that Mick Skelton [Richard Clapton, Baby Animals, Thirsty Merc] and James Haselwood [Kasey Chambers] will be joining us for our Main Stage and two Crow Bar performances. This is the kinda stuff every musician dreams of doing”

Cassie Leopold added, “The 40th annual Gympie Music Muster is absolutely the perfect place to be launching our debut album. We’re literally counting down the days!”

Matt Darvidis says, “To be able to launch our debut album in front of 10,000 hard core country music fans is either the planets aligning in our favour, or some serious voodoo shit goin’ down! Either way we intend to grab this opportunity with both hands!”

Darlinghurst Live Dates are:

15 July | Sooki Lounge, Melbourne VIC
25 July | Wonderland Spiegeltent, Townsville QLD
26 to 28 August | Gympie Music Muster, QLD
5 September | The Mill, Echuca VIC
16 September | Lizotte’s Newcastle NSW
17 September | Centro, Wollongong NSW
30 September to 1 October | Savannah Music Festival, Mareeba QLD
2 October | Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin NSW
9 October | Bush To Bay Festival, Hervey Bay QLD
28 October | Vinnies Drive, Southport QLD
29 October | Lefty’s Old Time Hall, Brisbane QLD
12 to 14 November | Groundwater Festival, Gold Coast QLD
25 November | Tourist Hotel, Queanbeyan NSW
27 November | Rose Cottage, Canberra ACT
21 January | West Leagues Club, Tamworth NSW

