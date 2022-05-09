 Daryl Braithwaite Bass Player Jason Vorherr Releases His Solo Album ‘Living In the Suburbs’ - Noise11.com
Jason Vorherr Living In The Suburbs

Daryl Braithwaite Bass Player Jason Vorherr Releases His Solo Album ‘Living In the Suburbs’

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2022

in News

Jason Vorherr, a member of Daryl Braithwaite’s band as well as one time bass player for the real Little River Band’s Birtles, Shorrock, Goble has released his debut album ‘Living In the Suburbs’.

Vorherr has given the album a distinctly Australian flavour with songs about his various hometowns ‘Upwey’ and ‘Nothing Happens In Scoresby’.

Each song on ‘Living In The Suburbs’ is a story in itself with Jason talking about, as the title says, life in the suburbs and the relationships that go with it.

