Daryl Braithwaite Bass Player Jason Vorherr Releases His Solo Album ‘Living In the Suburbs’ - Noise11.com

Jason Vorherr, a member of Daryl Braithwaite’s band as well as one time bass player for the real Little River Band’s Birtles, Shorrock, Goble has released his debut album ‘Living In the Suburbs’.

Vorherr has given the album a distinctly Australian flavour with songs about his various hometowns ‘Upwey’ and ‘Nothing Happens In Scoresby’.

Each song on ‘Living In The Suburbs’ is a story in itself with Jason talking about, as the title says, life in the suburbs and the relationships that go with it.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

