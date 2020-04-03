Dave Gleeson To Stream ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree AgainThis Sunday

Dave Gleeson will turn his streaming performance ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree’ into a mini-series (sort of) with Part 2 coming this Sunday (5 April).
Dave got together with Adelaide’s Crafty for the first show last weekend. They talk Corona Virus, celebrity tears, tax evasion, and Romper Room type conversations and pop in their mystery tunes ranging from Johnny Cash, Screaming Jets rarities to Dave Gleeson solo songs.
WARNING: This show will feature Kazoo.
TO LISTEN:
When: SUNDAYS – 4.00pm ACDT Adelaide / 4.30pm AEDT / 1.30pm AWST
How: Via Dave Gleeson’s facebook page
