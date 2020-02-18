 Dave Graney and Clare Moore To Play Memo Music Hall’s Ember Lounge - Noise11.com
Dave Graney and Clare Moore

Dave Graney and Clare Moore

Dave Graney and Clare Moore To Play Memo Music Hall’s Ember Lounge

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2020

in News

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will perform at the Ember Lounge at Memo Music Hall this Thursday.

2019 was a massive year for Graney and Moore. They clocked up two albums ‘One Million Years DC’ and Zippa Deedoo What Is/Was That/This/’.

Both albums are bookends, recorded at the same time.

gig info
Doors Open 7:30pm, Music from 8:30pm.
TICKETS
$25+bf RESERVE SEATS
$30 – AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/dave-graney-clare-moore/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton and Friends Perform Tribute To Ginger Baker

Eric Clapton and his famous friends performed a tribute to their friend Ginger Baker in London on Monday.

4 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all dates for his upcoming ‘No More Tears 2’ North American tour to give himself more time to recover from health issues.

5 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Feels FireFight Has Best Queen Performance Since Live Aid

Queen + Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. Brian May says he hasn't felt like that after a gig since Live Aid.

12 hours ago
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine Raise $3m for Charity From Ticket Sales

Rage Against The Machine have raised $3 million (£2.3 million) for charity by selling special tickets for their upcoming tour.

13 hours ago
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman
Damon Albarn Has A Theatre Show Planned

Damon Albarn will take his new project 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' - which is inspired by the landscapes of Iceland and was written in the country - to the London's West End theatre on June 3.

16 hours ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform Live Aid Set For FireFight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert performed the exact same setlist Queen + Freddie Mercury performed at Live Aid in Sydney last night.

1 day ago
Singer Adam Lambert performs in Queen and Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
FireFight Australia Generates Over One and a Half Million Viewers

The FireFight Australia bushfire benefit concert had more than one million viewers across Australia on Sunday.

1 day ago