Dave Graney and Clare Moore To Play Memo Music Hall’s Ember Lounge

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will perform at the Ember Lounge at Memo Music Hall this Thursday.
2019 was a massive year for Graney and Moore. They clocked up two albums ‘One Million Years DC’ and Zippa Deedoo What Is/Was That/This/’.
Both albums are bookends, recorded at the same time.
gig info
Doors Open 7:30pm, Music from 8:30pm.
TICKETS
$25+bf RESERVE SEATS
$30 – AT DOOR (if available)
https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/dave-graney-clare-moore/
