Dave Graney and Clare Moore To Play Memo Music Hall’s Ember Lounge

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will perform at the Ember Lounge at Memo Music Hall this Thursday.

2019 was a massive year for Graney and Moore. They clocked up two albums ‘One Million Years DC’ and Zippa Deedoo What Is/Was That/This/’.

Both albums are bookends, recorded at the same time.

gig info

Doors Open 7:30pm, Music from 8:30pm.

TICKETS

$25+bf RESERVE SEATS

$30 – AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/dave-graney-clare-moore/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments