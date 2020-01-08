David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’ Played On 17th Century Church Bells

The sound of David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’ played on 400-year old church bells in Amsterdam was heard booming from a 400-year old cathedral this week.

Bowie would have turned 73-years old this week. Friday, 10 January will marked the fourth anniversary of his passing.

Antarctic veteran and weatherman Peter Gibbs was passing the church tower of Zuiderkerk in Amsterdam when he heard the chimes of Bowie.

Just a 17th century church playing Bowie#Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/wYhkiriFGU — Peter Gibbs (@PeterGWeather) January 7, 2020

The Zuiderkerk in a Protestant church in Nieuwarkt, Amsterdam. The church was built between 1603 and 1611. The tower was completed in 1614.

French impressionist Claude Monet painted the his image church during a visit in 1874. Three of Rembrandt’s children are buried in the grounds of the church. Rembrandt lived nearby in Jodenbreestraat.

