David Duchovny To Release Third Album ‘Gestureland’ - Noise11.com

X-Files/Californication star David Duchovny will release his third album ‘Gestureland’ in August.

You want to know which songs are about me. None of them. They’re about you,” Duchovny says.

The first taste of the album is the track ‘Tessera’.

The album took a long time to make because of the Covid detour. Duchovny began this project at Outlier Studio in New York in February 2020 but had to abandon sessions until this year when the band reconvened at The Birdhouse in New York City.

Musicians on the album are Colin Lee (Keys), Pat McCusker (Guitars, Synths), Mitchell Stewart (Bass), Keenan O’Meara (Guitars) and Davis Rowan (Drums.)

“The album represents three years of song writing over which time I think we developed into a band so there’s a stronger element of deep collaboration here. The songs are obviously inspired by present day life and problems but we hope to make them universal. We also stretch our sound a little ——getting both heavier and lighter at different times,” he says.

‘Gestureland’ is due 20 August.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments