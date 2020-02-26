 David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61 - Noise11.com
David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61

by Paul Cashmere on February 26, 2020

in News

Mazzy Star guitarist and songwriter David Roback has died at the age of 61. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Roback started Mazzy Star when Hope Sandoval replaced singer Kendra Smith in his band Opal. David changed the name Opal to Mazzy Star with the arrival of Sandoval in 1989. Their first album ‘She Bangs Brightly’ was released to no interest in 1990 but the next album ‘So Tonight That I Might See’ was a Platinum seller in the USA.

‘Among My Swan’ was released in 1996. It would be 17 years before the next album ‘Seasons of Your Day’ in 2013.

David’s first band Unconscious started in 1975. It featured his brother Stephen and a young Susannah Hoffs, before The Bangles.

He also fronted The Rain Parade from 1981 to 1986.

David Roback also made an appearance in the 2004 movie ‘Clean’, playing himself. He also wrote the songs from the movie, sung by Maggie Cheung.

