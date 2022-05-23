Dead Body Found After My Chemical Romance Show - Noise11.com

Thames Valley Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body at Stadium MK after My Chemical Romance performed on Saturday night.

The body of a man was found in a Milton Keynes after the show. The nearby carpark was being used by concert-goers for the show but it is not known if the man had planned to attend the show.

According to the MK Citizen the death is being treated as non-suspicious and not being treated as a crime.

My Chemical Romance started their UK tour in Cornwell on May 16.

The My Chemical Romance setlist for May 21 at Stadium MK was:

The Foundations of Decay (single, 2022)

I’m Not Okay (I Promise) (from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, 2004)

Give ‘Em Hell, Kid (from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, 2004)

Make Room!!!! (from compilation Conventional Weapons, 2013)

Summertime (from Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killyjoys, 2010)

Bulletproof Heart (from Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killyjoys, 2010)

This Is How I Disappear (from The Black Parade, 2006)

You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, 2004)

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (from Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killyjoys, 2010)

Famous Last Words (from The Black Parade, 2006)

Surrender the Night (from compilation Conventional Weapons, 2013)

Teenagers (from The Black Parade, 2006)

DESTROYA (from Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killyjoys, 2010)

Our Lady of Sorrows (from I Brought You My Bullet, You Brought Me Your Love, 2002)

Vampire Money (from Danger Days The True Lives of the Fabulous Killyjoys, 2010)

Thank You for the Venom (from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, 2004)

Mama (from The Black Parade, 2006)

Welcome to the Black Parade (from The Black Parade, 2006)

Sleep (from The Black Parade, 2006)

Encore:

Boy Division (from compilation Conventional Weapons, 2013)

Helena (from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, 2004)

