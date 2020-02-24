 Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier To Presents Strong Women of Song At Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier to play Memo Music Hall

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier To Presents Strong Women of Song At Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2020

in News

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier will present a brand new show for 2020 with Strong Women of Song at Memo Music Hall this Sunday.

The event will also feature the debut of Deborah and Willie’s daughter Alma’s new band The Commoners. The Commoners are Alma Zygier, Ash Griffin, Angus Radley and Olle & Albert Rolf.

Doors Open 3.00pm, Showtime 4-6pm.
TICKETS
$45+bf – Premium Seats
$35+bf – A-Reserve Seats
$28+bf – General Admission
$30 – GA At Door (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/strong-women-of-song-presents-deborah-conway/

