Delta Postponed Due To Delta - Noise11.com

Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ tour has been postponed to 2022 due to the #Gladyscluster and the Delts strain.

In a statement Delta said today, “These are unprecedented times in which we find ourselves and the ongoing challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic are devastating. I never could have imagined that we would be forced to move my Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour a second time. I want to thank you for your incredible support, patience and understanding through this very unique time. There’s nothing like being with everyone in person and filling the room with live music. I am so proud of the show we’ve put together and I know we were all looking forward to it this year but it will be something very special for us to look forward to sharing together in March and April 2022. Same show. Same seats. New dates.”

The new tour dates are as follows:

Saturday 12 March Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Monday 14 March Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday 18 March Royal Theatre, National Convention Centre, Canberra

Saturday 19 March WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Tuesday 22 March RAC Arena, Perth

Friday 25 March Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Saturday 26 March Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 5 April Townsville Convention & Entertainment Centre

Friday 8 April Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 9 April Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets purchased for the September / October 2021 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates, including the same seating, with ticket holders not needing to take any action. Tickets are currently on sale for the new dates.

