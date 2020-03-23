Dionne Warwick Indicates She May Be Ready To Retire

Dionne Warwick, who has been in show-business for almost six decades and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has admitted she will only retire if her vocals and looks fade.

When asked about retiring, Dionne insisted that “as long as I’m giving people the pleasure that they seem to have when they come to my concerts, and I’m doing it to the best of my ability.

“But when I feel that I have altered in any way, vocally, appearance wise, or any of the other things that go along with it, that’s when I should gracefully bow out.”

And when the time comes for Dionne to hang up her microphone, the music legend hopes to retire to Brazil.

She told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper: “It’s my paradise.

“I say when I’m through with showbusiness, that’s where I want to live. ”

She laughed: “Well, you know, nothing lasts for ever.”

Meanwhile, Dionne slammed the Whitney Houston hologram tour as “a waste of time”.

The singer has made it known that she doesn’t support the shows which are meant to honour the legacy of her late cousin, and she has once again voiced her dislike for the production.

She told the broadsheet: “I think it’s a waste of time. And Whitney’s legacy, her music, speaks for itself.”

She added: “Well, you know, the show, it’s what makes the world go round.”

Dionne Warwick previously called the tour featuring a digital replica of the ‘I Will Always Love You’ hitmaker a “stupid” idea.

Dionne said: “I haven’t a clue as to what that is. It’s surprising to me. I don’t know what it is. I think it’s stupid, but whatever it is that’s what it is.”

Whitney was first introduced as a hologram in May 2016 for a duet with Christina Aguilera on ‘The Voice’.

However, her family made further plans after deciding the hologram wasn’t up to standard.

Her sister-in-law Pat Simpson said at the time: “We were looking to deliver a ground breaking duet performance for the fans of both artists. Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect. Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection.’

“After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless.”

Following further development, ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’ kicked off in January.

