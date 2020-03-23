 Dionne Warwick Indicates She May Be Ready To Retire - Noise11.com
Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick Indicates She May Be Ready To Retire

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2020

in News

Dionne Warwick, who has been in show-business for almost six decades and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has admitted she will only retire if her vocals and looks fade.

When asked about retiring, Dionne insisted that “as long as I’m giving people the pleasure that they seem to have when they come to my concerts, and I’m doing it to the best of my ability.

“But when I feel that I have altered in any way, vocally, appearance wise, or any of the other things that go along with it, that’s when I should gracefully bow out.”

And when the time comes for Dionne to hang up her microphone, the music legend hopes to retire to Brazil.

She told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper: “It’s my paradise.

“I say when I’m through with showbusiness, that’s where I want to live. ”

She laughed: “Well, you know, nothing lasts for ever.”

Meanwhile, Dionne slammed the Whitney Houston hologram tour as “a waste of time”.

The singer has made it known that she doesn’t support the shows which are meant to honour the legacy of her late cousin, and she has once again voiced her dislike for the production.

She told the broadsheet: “I think it’s a waste of time. And Whitney’s legacy, her music, speaks for itself.”

She added: “Well, you know, the show, it’s what makes the world go round.”

Dionne Warwick previously called the tour featuring a digital replica of the ‘I Will Always Love You’ hitmaker a “stupid” idea.

Dionne said: “I haven’t a clue as to what that is. It’s surprising to me. I don’t know what it is. I think it’s stupid, but whatever it is that’s what it is.”

Whitney was first introduced as a hologram in May 2016 for a duet with Christina Aguilera on ‘The Voice’.

However, her family made further plans after deciding the hologram wasn’t up to standard.

Her sister-in-law Pat Simpson said at the time: “We were looking to deliver a ground breaking duet performance for the fans of both artists. Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect. Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection.’

“After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless.”

Following further development, ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’ kicked off in January.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Perform For The Together At Home Series

OneRepublic and the #TogetherAtHome series.

21 mins ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Slammed For Vile Coronavirus Comment

Madonna has come under fire from fans for calling the coronavirus "the great equalizer" while naked in a bathtub.

57 mins ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aerosmith Urge Fans To Engage Online During Pandemic

Steven Tyler and co shared a video comprised of series of previously recorded clips of the band - which is also comprised of Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer - getting up close to each other to highlight the importance of social-distancing and keeping two metres (six feet) apart from everyone to help flatten the curve of the virus.

10 hours ago
Lionel Ritchie and Kenny Rogers - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81

Country superstar Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

3 days ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Thompson Postpones Bohemian Rhapsody Regional Tour

Adam Thompson has announced the postponement of the regional run of his acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody tour throughout Australia due to the developing situation with COVID-19. The show, which is an ode to his hero Freddie Mercury and Queen, kicked off in February and was slated to run through until June.

4 days ago
Endless Boogie
Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Postponed Until October

Endless Boogie and Howlin' Rain has been postponed until October. New dates have been announced.

4 days ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Teams With Bob Geldof For New Charity

Rita Ora has teamed up with Sir Bob Geldof to create an emblem aimed at raising awareness for the coronavirus pandemic.

4 days ago