 Diplo Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge - Noise11.com
Diplo

Diplo

Diplo Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2021

in News

Diplo has been hit with another sex assault lawsuit from a woman who claims he coerced her into performing oral sex – and recorded it.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim claims she and her friends were invited to an after-party following one of the DJ’s Las Vegas concerts in 2019. After plying them with cannabis and alcohol, he asked her to join him in his private space as security staff started asking everyone else to leave.

When a male friend of the accuser refused to leave without her, he was punched in the face.

Meanwhile, the unnamed woman alleges Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, told her she couldn’t leave until she performed sex acts on him – and she agreed. She believes he filmed the encounter without her consent.

Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, tells TMZ the woman’s accusations are ‘outrageous’ and almost identical to those made by an alleged friend, Shelly Auguste, who sued the DJ for sexual battery last month.

“This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.

“We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”

Auguste has filed her own lawsuit against the DJ, claiming he groomed her for sex when she was a teenager.

In new legal documents, she maintained Diplo first contacted her via Twitter when she was 17 and solicited nude photos of her. She alleges they exchanged explicit photos before meeting in person for the first time in 2018, when she was 21. Shortly afterwards, Auguste claims Diplo began pressuring her for sex and she eventually lost her virginity to him.

She also maintains Diplo recorded video of their sexual encounter, despite her objections, and accuses the DJ of not disclosing the fact he had a sexually transmitted infection. She was diagnosed with chlamydia in 2019, and believes she got it from the star – her alleged only sexual partner at the time.

Diplo filed for a restraining order against Auguste in December, shortly after she made revenge porn claims against him.

Now, she’s suing him for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservator Is Receiving Death Threats

Britney Spears's co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has requested round-the-clock security after receiving death threats following the latest hearing in the popstar's personal saga.

6 hours ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Police Called To Rihanna Property After Intruder Tried To Enter

Police officers were called to Rihanna's Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

7 hours ago
BMTH sauce
Bring Me The Horizon Launch A Vegan BBQ Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon have their own line of vegan BBQ sauce.

21 hours ago
Chris Brown photo by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com images
Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Sues Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown's former housekeeper is suing the singer over an alleged dog attack.

1 day ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
Brooke Taylor Replaces Brooke Russell In Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Melbourne singer songwriter Brooke Taylor has joined Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission replacing the other Brooke, Brooke Russell.

2 days ago
Courtney Love Noise11, melbourne music photo, festival hall
Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears

Courtney Love has performed an acoustic version of Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’.

3 days ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Teases New Song

Jennifer Lopez appears to be channelling her feelings about her broken engagement to Alex Rodriguez into a new song all about overcoming the fear of moving on.

3 days ago