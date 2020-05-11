Diplo Is A Dad For The Third Time - Noise11.com

DJ and producer Diplo has confirmed he’s become a dad for the third time.

It was reported in March that Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, had fathered a baby boy with beauty queen and model Jevon King.

And while Diplo stayed silent over the speculation at the time, he used the Mother’s Day holiday in the U.S. on Sunday to confirm the happy news.

The 41-year-old shared a gallery of three pictures on his Instagram page – one of himself and his mother, one of his ex-Kathryn Lockhart with his eldest sons Lockett, 10, and six-year-old Lazer, and one of King with baby Pace.

“Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it – the three strongest mothers in the world,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back (sic).”

King, meanwhile, shared a snap of herself holding baby Pace to mark the special day, as well as a close-up of her son’s face.

“To my son, as your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love, Your Mom,” she added.

