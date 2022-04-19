 Discover The Wet Leg Album And Find The David Bowie Easter Egg - Noise11.com
Wet Leg

Discover The Wet Leg Album And Find The David Bowie Easter Egg

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2022

in News

British indie band Wet Leg have put real music back to number one on both the English and Australia album charts this week. Yes, an actual rock record is at number one.

Somewhere in the album David Bowie fans will identify a sample of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, the title track from Bowie’s third studio album from 1970.

Wet Leg use the Bowie sample on track four off their album on the song ‘I Don’t Want To Go Out’.

Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. Teasdale and Chambers do the impossible in music today. They actually write their own songs without needing to bring in a dozen songwriters and producers to record them.

Wet Leg formed in the Isle of Wight, UK in 2019 and quickly struck up a recording deal with Domino Recording Company, the home of My Bloody Valentine, Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip, Alex Turner and Australia’s Middle Kids.

The first single ‘Chaise Longue’ was released less than a year ago in June 2021. It had relatively little success charting only at 74 in the UK. None of the five other focus songs made the UK Top 100 but then the album came along and went straight to number one.

Reacting to the number one success on social media Wet Leg posted, “So today we found out that our debut album has placed at number one in the UK album charts!! It’s been such an unexpected journey for us hobbits so to find our shmalbum at number 1 is incredible!! We are lost for words and left feeling like we’re wearing our mums high heels”.

