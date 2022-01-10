 Dobie Gillis Star Dwayne Hickman Dies At Age 87 - Noise11.com
Dwayne Hickman as Dobie Gillis

Dwayne Hickman as Dobie Gillis

Dobie Gillis Star Dwayne Hickman Dies At Age 87

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2022

in News

Dwayne Hickman, the star of the 60s sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died from complications to Parkinson’s disease in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Hickman was a teenager when he first starred in the Bob Cummings Show (1955-1959). Dwayne starred alongside Ann B. Davis, who would go on to become Alice in The Brady Bunch.

Hickman became a major star when he was picked for the starring role of Dobie Gillis in ‘The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis’ (1959-1963). The show also starred a young Bob Denver as Maynard G. Krebs. Denver went on to become Gilligan in Gilligan’s Island.

Hickman had a few roles after Dobie Gillis, He appeared in an episode of Wagon Train, The Flying Nun, Mod Squad and Love American Style. For most of the remainder of his career, Hickman worked as a television executive at CBS and only occasionally appeared in shows.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stonewall Jackson photo from North Carolina Hall of Fame
Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89

Country music star Stonewall Jackson has died at age 89 after a battle with dementia.

December 5, 2021
Ringo-Starrs-All-Starr-Band-Festival-Hall-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Ringo Starr Premieres His ‘Rock Around The Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr’s new song is a cover of Bill Haley and the Comets 1955 classic ‘Rock Around The Clock’.

October 27, 2021
BB King Photo by Damien Loverso Bluesfest Byron Bay
B.B. King Would Have Been 96 This Week

16 September would have been B.B. King’s 96th birthday. B.B. King died in 2015 but his company continues. The B.B. King estate is working with Gibson guitars on a new series of B.B. King guitars.

September 17, 2021
Dion Stomping Ground
Dion Rounds Up More Friends for ‘Stomping Ground’

One year after his all-star Dion ‘Blues With Friends’ album Dion is back with more friends, more songs and another all-star album ‘Stomping Ground’.

September 16, 2021
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

Lady Gaga has recruited Charli XCX, LSDXOXO and Bree Runway for a reinvention of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

August 31, 2021
Don Everly
R.I.P. Rock Legend Don Everly 1 February 1937 to 21 August 2021

Don Everly of The Everly Brothers has passed away at age 83.

August 22, 2021
Ernie Sigley Smile
Ernie Sigley By The Hits

With the passing of Australian entertainment legend Ernie Sigley we look back at his music career.

August 16, 2021