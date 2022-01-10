Dobie Gillis Star Dwayne Hickman Dies At Age 87 - Noise11.com

Dwayne Hickman, the star of the 60s sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died from complications to Parkinson’s disease in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Hickman was a teenager when he first starred in the Bob Cummings Show (1955-1959). Dwayne starred alongside Ann B. Davis, who would go on to become Alice in The Brady Bunch.

Hickman became a major star when he was picked for the starring role of Dobie Gillis in ‘The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis’ (1959-1963). The show also starred a young Bob Denver as Maynard G. Krebs. Denver went on to become Gilligan in Gilligan’s Island.

Hickman had a few roles after Dobie Gillis, He appeared in an episode of Wagon Train, The Flying Nun, Mod Squad and Love American Style. For most of the remainder of his career, Hickman worked as a television executive at CBS and only occasionally appeared in shows.

