 Dolly Parton Honours Memorial Day - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton Honours Memorial Day

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2020

in News

Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars saluting U.S. servicemen and women online in honour of America’s Memorial Day holiday.

A host of celebrities took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to past and present members of the armed forces, with country music icon Dolly leading the way.

“Today, we thank and honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country,” she shared. “Happy #MemorialDay!”

J.Lo was also feeling patriotic as she posted, “Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes! We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #HappyMemorialDay”.

“Remembering the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory lives on forever,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, while her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington referenced stay-at-home orders during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she noted, “This #MemorialDay, we’re being asked to engage in sacrifices to protect each other’s lives. But while the parades may be canceled, let’s remember the courage required of those brave souls who have given the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms. Let’s honor them today.”

Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner, Avengers star Jeremy Renner, and singer Paula Abdul also shared their gratitude on the U.S. bank holiday, as did Jada Pinkett Smith, who added, “In honor of Memorial Day and every Man and Woman who has served our country. Thank you.”

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

