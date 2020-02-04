 Doug Parkinson To Perform The Music Of Van Morrison Across Australia - Noise11.com
Doug Parkinson

Doug Parkinson To Perform The Music Of Van Morrison Across Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

in News

Australian rock stalwart Doug Parkinson will take the music of Irish stalwart Van Morrison on tour across Australia for a good chunk of 2020.

Doug will begin the tour in Forster, NSW on 15 Feb. There are dates now through until August.

Covering a diverse musical act like Van Morrison does have its challenges. “I’ve got a brilliant band who can play jazz, rock, soul and blues,” Doug tells Noise11.com. “We have reinvented some of the songs but also kept safely to the big hits. People don’t want you to muck around with that. We really have some interesting stuff going on with some of his songs. Its such an interesting repertoire.

Rehearsals are currently underway in Sydney. “We’ve had half a week of 6 to 8-hour days. Its intense,” Doug says.

Van Morrison never performs his own greatest hits show. To hear his hits live you have to see someone else, like Doug Parkinson, do them. “Every song has been a hit,” Doug says. “I try to select songs my voice can do justice too. If there is a song with a million lyrics its not suitable. I look for songs with big long notes. We’ve had to put the pencil through a lot of songs. I bet a million dollars someone will walk up at the end of the night and ask why we didn’t do something”.

Van’s hits, like his music, have a lot of variety. “’Gloria’, I did that in my first garage band. ‘Here Comes The Night’, we have to do that. ‘Days Like This’, ‘Moondance’, ‘Have I Told You Lately’, ‘Bright Side of the Road’, ‘Into The Mystic’. There are so many great songs. ‘Brown-Eyed Girl’, ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ … its endless”.

The early Van Morrison era from the band Them will be a big part of the show. “Them was only around for a couple of years,” Doug says. “Then he went solo. They were considered part of the British invasion, even though they were Irish. There is so much history attached to him”.

As for Doug’s own hits, you will get them too. He tells Noise11, “I do in the first half. These shows have been designed to work in clubs and theatres. They all have an intermission. The first half is all my stuff. Then the intermission. Then the Van stuff. It works really”.

TOUR DATES
Saturday 15th February, 2020 – Club Forster NSW – Bookings: (02) 6591 6591
Friday 21st February, 2020 – The Palms At Crow, Melbourne VIC – Bookings: Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 22nd February, 2020 – Twin Towns Auditorium, Tweed Heads NSW – Bookings: 1800 014 014
Friday 6th March, 2020 – The Concourse, Chatswood NSW – Bookings: Ticketek 1300 795 012 www.ticketek.com.au
Saturday 7th March, 2020 – Wests Leagues Club, New Lambton NSW – Bookings: (02) 4935 1200
Saturday 14th March, 2020 – Canterbury Hurlsone Park RSL Club NSW – Bookings: (02) 9559 0000
Saturday 28th March, 2020 – Katoomba RSL Club NSW – Bookings: (02) 4782 2624
Saturday 4th April, 2020 – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – Bookings: 1300 111 369 www.ticketek.com.au
Saturday 18th April, 2020 – Souths Juniors Club, Kingsford NSW – Bookings: (02) 9349 7555
Saturday 9th May, 2020 – Ettalong Diggers Club, Ettalong Beach NSW – Bookings: (02) 4343 0111

Book for all shows here https://abstractentertainment.net/doug-parkinson-presents-here-comes-the-night-an-evening-of-van-morrison/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Hirst and Jay OShea
Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst To Release Album With His Daughter Jay O’Shea

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has collaborated with his daughter Jay O’Shea for the second time. The album ‘The Lost and the Found’ will be released on 28 February.

35 mins ago
Julian Lennon
Julian Lennon Recovering After Cancer Operation

Julian Lennon has announced he has recently undergone an emergency operation to remove a cancerous growth.

2 hours ago
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano
Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano Present A Wonderful One Off In Melbourne

Every once in a while a show happens on a punt. Sometimes it is all about a good idea and the right timing. Brian Cadd and Kate Ceberano sounds like a longshot put it hit the bull-eye.

3 hours ago
Shakira
Shakira Uses Super Bowl Profile To Announce World Tour

Shakira has gone straight home from her Super Bowl performance to bang out an announcement for a new world tour.

16 hours ago
Mark Seymour and Jack Howard of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Sydney’s Two Red Hot Summer Shows This Weekend Have Sold Out

The two Red Hot Summer shows at Cockatoo Island in Sydney this weekend have sold out.

1 day ago
David Bowie and Ivan Kral
Ivan Kral of Patti Smith Band Dies Aged 71

Patti Smith Band member Ivan Kral has died at the age of 71.

1 day ago
Nick Mason
Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Release Live Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will release a live album of his ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show.

1 day ago