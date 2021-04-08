 Dr Dre Says His Ex Is Making Up Abuse Claims - Noise11.com
Dr Dre

Dr Dre

Dr Dre Says His Ex Is Making Up Abuse Claims

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2021

in News

Dr. Dre has slammed his estranged wife’s allegations of domestic abuse as “appalling”, insisting the accusations were made up to land her a bigger divorce settlement.

Dre has been locked in a war of words with Nicole Young since last June when she filed papers to end their 24-year marriage.

She subsequently claimed she had been “forced” into signing their pre-nuptial agreement, and alleged Dre had been abusive towards her before becoming husband and wife, as well as on the night of their 1996 wedding.

Dre has previously vehemently denied the accusations, and in new legal papers, obtained by TMZ, he questions the timing of Nicole’s domestic violence statements, suggesting she only came forward with the claims after realising the prenup severely limited the amount of his fortune, to which she would be entitled.

The rapper, who suffered a brain aneurysm in January, also insists the whole split drama has caused him immense stress as he seeks to have the prenup enforced.

The news emerges weeks after Dre requested he be granted legal single status so he can move on from the bitter divorce battle before a financial settlement is reached, a process known as a bifurcation.

A decision on his motion has yet to be announced.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift Reissues Joe Jonas Breakup Song
Taylor Swift Reissues Joe Jonas Breakup Song

Taylor Swift has revisited her split from Joe Jonas for the latest From the Vault gem ahead of her Fearless album re-release on Friday.

1 hour ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell Williams Demands Investigation Into Cousin’s Death

Pharrell Williams is demanding federal authorities investigate the Virginia police shooting which led to the death of his cousin.

1 day ago
Lily Allen
Lily Allen Once Had Liposuction Where?

Lily Allen once lied to a lover and told him she'd had a hip replacement operation because she was too embarrassed to come clean about having liposuction.

1 day ago
Rise Against, L-R: Joe Principe, Tim McIlrath, Zach Blair, Brandon Barnes Photo credit: Wyatt Troll
Rise Against Release New Music ‘Nowhere Generation’

Rise Against have released the title track of their upcoming album ‘Nowhere Generation’ ahead of its June release.

1 day ago
White Stripes White Blood Cells XX
The White Stripes To Reissue ‘White Blood Cells’ for 20th Anniversary

The White Stripes ‘White Blood Cells’ will mark its 20th anniversary with an expanded edition.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Has A Memoir On The Way

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl is diving into his rock and roll past to relive stories for his new memoir.

1 day ago
Xavier Rudd photo by Ros OGorman
Xavier Rudd Has A New Deal and a New Label

Xavier Rudd will release his 10th album via a new deal with Virgin.

2 days ago