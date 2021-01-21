 Drake delays album release while he recovers from surgery - Noise11.com
Drake delays album release while he recovers from surgery

by Music-News.com on January 22, 2021

Drake has pushed back the release of his new album to allow himself more time to recover from knee surgery.

Drake underwent the operation to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at the end of October, and he showed off video of himself walking unaided again a week before Christmas, but it appears his comeback has stalled, as he has now postponed the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

Drake offered up no new date, but promised fans he will be sharing the album with them “in 2021”.

This marks the second time Certified Lover Boy has been postponed, as Drake was originally planning to release it in the summer last year before he shifted the date to January.

The Canadian star revealed his injury in October by sharing a picture of his knee in a brace as he relaxed in bed.

The original caption read: “New challenge unlocked”, but he deleted it and later wrote, “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on. Start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”

It’s not know how Drake sustained the injury.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

