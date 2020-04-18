 Ed O'Brien Says Radiohead 2021 Plans Now In Doubt - Noise11.com
Ed O'Brien of Radiohead

Ed O'Brien of Radiohead photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed O’Brien Says Radiohead 2021 Plans Now In Doubt

by Music-News.com on April 19, 2020

in News

Radiohead were planning a 2021 tour until COVID-19 came along. Ed O’Brien says thats all now questionable.

The group haven’t performed live since 2018 and it seems that fans may now have to wait even longer because the 52-year-old guitarist – who is currently focused on his solo venture, EOB – admitted the coronavirus pandemic has put any plans they had in doubt.

He said: “What happens next with Radiohead? I don’t know. We’ve been talking about live dates next year but that was pre-coronavirus. So we are just checking in.

“There are no plans. This album is the start of another musical journey for me. I’ve just turned 52 but being in music is like perpetual youth. I don’t feel different physically to 20 years ago. I’m just a lot more grounded.”

And the musician warned the band need to be “adaptable” when it comes to touring because of the environmental impact of taking a huge show around the world.

He added to The Sun newspaper: “Touring was good but not for the planet. We’ll have to be adaptable.”

When it comes to his new solo album, ‘Earth’, Ed initially worried about what his bandmates would think of it but ultimately decided their opinions didn’t really matter.

He said: “My reflex was, ‘What would the band think?’ But fuck that, I have to just be myself. If they like it, great.

“Of course you want the approval of your bandmates but it’s not the be-all and end-all. This is my own thing. It’s different to Radiohead.

“That is about Thom’s songs and us serving them. We arrange, we write bits and pieces but he’s the singer. He sets the tone.”

And he didn’t go out of his way to play the songs for them.

He added: “I’m not setting the precedent (as a solo artist). I am the fourth one doing this. The other three have never said, ‘Here is my record — what do you think of it?’ You might get sent a copy from the office once it is out.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One World #Together At Home Highlights – Shawn Mendes & Camilo Cabello and Lady Gaga

Here are some more highlights from the One World: Together At Home event.

2 hours ago
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford Teams With Major Lazer For ‘Lay Your Head On Me’

Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Major Lazer for the new song 'Lay Your Head On Me'.

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Noel Gallagher Takes Up Painting

Noel Gallagher decided to decorate his two sons' bedroom doors with hundreds of stickers to create four "pop art" pieces after being inspired to do so whilst flicking through the pages of their numerous sticker books.

2 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Pops Virtually Into A Kindergarten

Jon Bon Jovi appeared before children at Marsh Pointe Elementary School via a laptop during a writing lesson about life in quarantine, having previously released an incomplete version of 'Do What You Can' - which focuses on the battle to contain the coronavirus - and asked fans to submit verses to help complete the song.

3 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn and Sons Liam and Elroy Deliver ‘Better Be Home Soon’ From Home

Neil Finn is continuing his homegrown sessions with a new version of his Crowded House classic 'Better Be Home Soon' with his sons Elroy and Liam.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Star-Studded Pandemic Show Plans

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform along with the likes of Halsey, SZA, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth as part of the virtual concert JERSEY 4 JERSEY on April 22 to help raise funds for NJ residents whose lives have been impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis.

4 days ago
Radiohead Kid A
Radiohead Are Planning a Kid A 20th Anniversary Release

Radiohead bass player Ed O'Brien has confessed that he's not fond of "looking back" on the different chapters in the band's career, and would much rather focus on what's "next", but he's confirmed he and has bandmates have recently been hosting online meetings on Zoom to plan something to mark the release of the 2000 album, which reaches the two-decade milestone in October.

4 days ago