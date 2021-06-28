 Ed Sheeran Bad Habit Set For UK No 1 Debut - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Bad Habit Set For UK No 1 Debut

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran’s new single Bad Habits is off to a strong start on this week’s Official Singles Chart, currently at Number 1 on the First Look. The song, which picked up 1.5 million streams in its first 48 hours, could earn Ed his tenth chart-topper if it holds on until Friday (July 2).

After five weeks at the top, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U looks set to drop to Number 2, while The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears completes the Top 3.

Italian rockers Måneskin are on track to continue climbing the Top 10 with two songs: I Wanna Be Your Slave lifts one place to Number 5, while their cover of Beggin’ is up three spots to Number 7.

Calvin Harris could score his 27th Top 10 single this week as By Your Side ft. Tom Grennan hops one place to Number 10.

Further down, Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s You Right – taken from Doja’s newly-released album Planet Her – opens at 14, while Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember is on course to break into the Top 20, up four places to 18.

The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.

