Ed Sheeran To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of 'X' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran X

Ed Sheeran To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘X’

by Music-News.com on May 2, 2024

in News

Ed Sheeran has announced details of a special anniversary edition of his seminal album ‘x’, set for release on 21 June – 10 years to the date of its original release.

The record will be available on multiple formats including an EcoRecord; a new, more ecologically sustainable LP format. To celebrate the milestone, Sheeran has announced a one-off show at New York’s Barclays Center that’ll take place on 22 May, with the setlist reflecting his ‘x (Wembley Edition)’ release from 2015.

‘x’ – Sheeran’s second album, released in 2014 – was the catalyst behind his global ascent. An LP that has now exceeded 22 million global sales, it generated the smash hits “Don’t”, “Sing”, “Photograph”, “Bloodstream”, and “Thinking Out Loud”. Outside of the original tracklisting, nine bonus tracks will feature on the individual formats of the anniversary editions, all of which have never been released on vinyl – these include “I See Fire’ and “All of the Stars” taken from movie blockbusters, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Fault In Our Stars respectively.

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist, who has sold over 180 million records across the globe. Most recently, he took his record-breaking Mathematics Tour to South East Asia, UEA and India, where he invited local artists to perform with him each night, and even learned Mandarin and Punjabi for special collaborations at two of the shows.

Tracklisting
One
I’m A Mess
Sing
Don’t
Nina
Photograph
Bloodstream
Tenerife Sea
Runaway
The Man
Thinking Out Loud
Afire Love

Bonus Tracks
Take It Back
Shirtsleeves
Even My Dad Does Sometimes
I See Fire
All Of The Stars
English Rose
Touch and Go
New York
Make It Rain

music-news.com

