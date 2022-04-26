Ed Sheeran To Release Duet With Rapper Russ - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has a new collaboration with US TikTok star Russ coming out this summer.

Russ has let slip that the pair have a new song on the way produced by BRIT Award-winner Fred Again.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Reece Parkinson today (26.04.22), Russ teased: “The Ed Sheeran thing is crazy so … Ed Sheeran is just the greatest guy ever. If anyone ever has the pleasure to meet Ed Sheeran, he’s just the most genuine guy ever … We have a song and it’s insane. That’s what I’mma say…we have a song and it’s INSANE!”

Asked if it will be a summer song, he replied: “Yeah that’s the plan.”

Russ added: “His guy, Fred Again, produced it.”

Russ was recently spotted hanging out with Sheeran at the pub with pals Big Narstie and Chunkz.

The label owner – who went viral on TikTok after releasing a remix of his song ‘Handsomer’ featuring Ktlyn Raps – has already worked with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, and Mahalia.

Ed recently explained that he has planned lots of collaborations for this year because being a solo artist can be a “lonely” experience.

He explained: “This year is actually going to end up being busier than last year, which I’m really excited about. There’s a lot coming out.

“I’ve wanted to span genres. I had a load of people hit me up in different genres, ranging from metal to drill music, and I just said yes to everything. It’s been a really interesting collaborative process.”

Sheeran has plans to work with a number of big-name artists, as he continues to push his own boundaries.

And Ed – who has previously collaborated with the likes of Stormzy, Taylor Swift, Bring Me The Horizon and Camila Cabello – gets a real buzz from joining forces with other musicians.

He added: “It’s quite lonely being a solo artist sometimes and it’s quite exciting, like I did a session this morning at 7am with a guy called Kodak Black who’s from America and after that I did a session with a guy called Kwengface who’s from Peckham.”

