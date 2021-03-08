Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice Talks International Woman's Day - Noise11.com

Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice was on Matt Wilkinson’s show on Apple Music 1 today for an International Women’s Day themed takeover.

In the show Ellie picks music from some of the women that have inspired her growing up and in her life to date, including Ms. Dynamite, Christine And The Queens, PJ Harvey, Beyoncé and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Ellie on Christine And The Queens: I think she puts on one of the best shows I’ve seen, maybe ever. I really feel like her album Chris really inspired me going forward, writing my own tunes because she knows how to have fun with her music. It’s pop music at its finest. I think she always writes a good chorus, good backing vocals. I remember listening to an interview with her once where she said she loves harmonies and that harmonies to her were like chocolate, and I love that.

Ellie on Beyoncé and PJ Harvey: So that was Beyoncé with Love Drought from her amazing album Lemonade. And the reason why I put PJ Harvey and Beyoncé together there is because both those songs come from their concept albums. The Last Living Rose is from Let England Shake and obviously Love Drought from Lemonade, and I think those are probably two of my favorite albums ever. I’ve never written a concept album before but I think having listened to both of those, I kind of definitely put in more thought to what makes a good album flow, basically.

Ellie on Yeah Yeah Yeahs: I’m finishing off my show now, and I thought I would finish with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the song Maps, just because growing up I never felt short of female inspiration when it came to music, and in particular rock music, because I was such a big Yeah Yeah Yeahs fan and Karen O was always a big part of my life. So, I felt like I would end my show with her and this song is beautiful. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the music video, but it’s a good one. It’s really sad. She cries in real life in it.

