 Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice Talks International Woman's Day - Noise11.com
Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice

Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice Talks International Woman’s Day

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2021

in News

Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice was on Matt Wilkinson’s show on Apple Music 1 today for an International Women’s Day themed takeover.

In the show Ellie picks music from some of the women that have inspired her growing up and in her life to date, including Ms. Dynamite, Christine And The Queens, PJ Harvey, Beyoncé and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Ellie on Christine And The Queens: I think she puts on one of the best shows I’ve seen, maybe ever. I really feel like her album Chris really inspired me going forward, writing my own tunes because she knows how to have fun with her music. It’s pop music at its finest. I think she always writes a good chorus, good backing vocals. I remember listening to an interview with her once where she said she loves harmonies and that harmonies to her were like chocolate, and I love that.

Ellie on Beyoncé and PJ Harvey: So that was Beyoncé with Love Drought from her amazing album Lemonade. And the reason why I put PJ Harvey and Beyoncé together there is because both those songs come from their concept albums. The Last Living Rose is from Let England Shake and obviously Love Drought from Lemonade, and I think those are probably two of my favorite albums ever. I’ve never written a concept album before but I think having listened to both of those, I kind of definitely put in more thought to what makes a good album flow, basically.

Ellie on Yeah Yeah Yeahs: I’m finishing off my show now, and I thought I would finish with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the song Maps, just because growing up I never felt short of female inspiration when it came to music, and in particular rock music, because I was such a big Yeah Yeah Yeahs fan and Karen O was always a big part of my life. So, I felt like I would end my show with her and this song is beautiful. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the music video, but it’s a good one. It’s really sad. She cries in real life in it.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Architects For Those That Wish To Exist
Australian Charts : Architects ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ Debuts At No 1

English metalcore act Architects see their ninth studio album "For Those That Wish to Exist" become their first No.1 album in both Australia and their home country of England this week.

1 day ago
Tash Sultana Terra Firma
Australian Charts: Tash Sultana ‘Terra Firma’ Is No 1

The second album for local singer/songwriter Tash Sultana called "Terra Firma" becomes her first No.1 album this week as it debuts in the top spot.

March 1, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest Shows

Taylor Swift has officially cancelled her Lover Fest shows.

March 1, 2021
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Hails Julian Casablancas A Genius

Billie Eilish had previously revealed her brother and collaborator, Finneas, got her into The Strokes, and she has once again heaped praise on the New York indie group's music and the songwriting talent of their lead singer.

February 25, 2021
The Ugly Kings
Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings Sign With Napalm Records

Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings have signed an international deal with Austrian metal label Napalm Records.

February 24, 2021
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish To Launch Her Documentary

Billie Eilish will launch her much-anticipated documentary by performing and chatting to fans during a virtual get together on Thursday.

February 24, 2021
Yungblud
Yungblud ‘Life On Mars’ Played On Mars

Yungblud's Life On Mars was played as NASA's rover landed on the planet on Thursday.

February 22, 2021