Elton John Rochford Winery Show Shut Down After Torrential Rain

Crowded House said it best with their song about Melbourne weather ‘Four Seasons In One Day’. Elton John experienced just that with his Rochford Winery A Day On The Green show when torrential rain brought an end to the show.

The day was one of Melbourne’s hottest. The temperatures were sitting at around 44c (111f) just a few hours before Sir Elton was due on stage. The temperature at Rochford Winery was still 39c when Elton came on stage at 7pm. “Fuck its hot”, he said at the end of the opening song ‘Bennie and the Jets’.

Fans sweltered but Elton played continually for one hour and forty minutes when it happened … on queue following imagery of thunder and lightning as a backdrop to ‘Funeral For A Friend’, the skies opened and nature showcased what was happened on the screen.

Funeral for a friend summonsed a torrential and Elton’s show being evacuated #eltonjohn #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/Mpmr5mog29 — Noise11.com (@Noise11Tweets) January 31, 2020

The thunderstorm could not have come at a more appropriate time and the show was shut down real fast. Rain poured, there was a rush to cover the equipment and then the remainder of the show was cancelled.

Fans were treated to one hour forty minutes of classic Elton John. The video storm followed by the real one was impeccable timing. You couldn’t have scripted it better.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road setlist for Rochford Winery 31 January 2020

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

All the Girls Love Alice (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Border Song (from Elton John, 1970)

Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)

Indian Sunset (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

Take Me To The Pilot (from Elton John, 1970)

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Funeral for a Friend (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

The show was then cancelled due to torrential rain.

Elton will perform a second A Day On The Green show for Rochford Winery Saturday 1 February, 2020.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments