Elton John To Release 1979 Live Russia Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2020

in News

Elton John was one of the first Western acts to play in Russia. He recorded one of those shows. It will be released as his next album ‘Live From Moscow’.

Elton has given a sampler ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’.

The documented album release was recorded on 29 May, 1979 at Moscow’s Rossiya Hall. Instead of the Elton John Band he was backed only by percussionist Ray Cooper (who is still with him today).

The album will be released on 24 January, 2020.

Tracklist for Elton John & Ray Cooper Live From Moscow

Side 1
1. Daniel
2. Skyline Pigeon
3. Take Me To The Pilot
4. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Side 2
1. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
2. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
3. Candle In The Wind
4. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Side 3
1. Funeral For A Friend
2. Tonight
3. Better Off Dead
4. Bennie And The Jets

Side 4
1. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
2. Crazy Water
3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) / Pinball Wizard
4. Crocodile Rock / Get Back / Back In The U.S.S.R

