 Elton John To Resume Farewell Tour - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John To Resume Farewell Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2021

in News

Elton John is ready to resume his Farewell tour. An announcement of the new dates is coming next week on 23 June.

The Elton John Farewell tour was planned as a four year event with more than 300 concerts worldwide, often in towns and countries Elton had never toured before.

The winter tour of 2020 across Europe was announced in 2018. It was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic. The third American leg of the tour was also postponed to 2022. Two shows for Auckland, New Zealand, postponed in February 2020 have been moved to January 2023.

Elton John’s last show before Covid took the music industry down was in Sydney on 7 March, 2020.

The tour is expected to resume 1 September 2021 in Berlin.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne’s American Utopia Will Reopen On Broadway In September

With America opening up David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ will return to Broadway in September.

49 mins ago
The Beatles
Peter Jackson’s The Beatles ‘Get Back’ To Premiere On Disney+

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ will premiere on Disney+ in November. ‘Get Back’ is Jackson’s reboot of the ‘Let It Be’ film. Paul McCartney always despised the film because he felt he was shown in a negative light.

8 hours ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK To Host Inaugural David Bowie Convention

The first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention will take place across multiple venues in Liverpool, England next summer.

14 hours ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’ in September. It will be her first album since 2006’s covers record ‘I Love You’ and first album of original songs since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’.

21 hours ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan To Perform Streaming Show

Bob Dylan will perform his first show since December 2019 on Sunday July 18 at 2pm PT (Monday July 19 at 7am in Australia).

22 hours ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says His Friends Have Abandoned Him After His Public Covid Views

Eric Clapton's famous friends are deserting him in droves over his anti-vaccination stance.

1 day ago
Carole King, The Plenary, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Carole King and Jennifer Hudson Write Song For Aretha Franklin Biopic

Carole King has brought her career full circle by teaming up with Jennifer Hudson to write a new song for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

1 day ago