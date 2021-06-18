Elton John To Resume Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Elton John is ready to resume his Farewell tour. An announcement of the new dates is coming next week on 23 June.
The Elton John Farewell tour was planned as a four year event with more than 300 concerts worldwide, often in towns and countries Elton had never toured before.
The winter tour of 2020 across Europe was announced in 2018. It was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic. The third American leg of the tour was also postponed to 2022. Two shows for Auckland, New Zealand, postponed in February 2020 have been moved to January 2023.
Elton John’s last show before Covid took the music industry down was in Sydney on 7 March, 2020.
The tour is expected to resume 1 September 2021 in Berlin.
