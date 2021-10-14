 Emani 22 Dies At Age 22 - Noise11.com
Emani 22 Dies At Age 22

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2021

in News

R&B singer Emani 22 has died at age 22 in what has been called a “tragic accident” but no details have been announced.

Emani 22 is best know for the song ‘Inside’ with Trippie Reid.

She also scored streaming success with the songs ‘Feelings’ and ‘Close’.

Emani’s death was confirmed by producer J Maine who told People magazine, “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

Bhad Bhabie posted to Instagram, “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister 😔I’m gonna miss you so much.”

