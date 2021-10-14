Emani 22 Dies At Age 22 - Noise11.com

R&B singer Emani 22 has died at age 22 in what has been called a “tragic accident” but no details have been announced.

Emani 22 is best know for the song ‘Inside’ with Trippie Reid.

She also scored streaming success with the songs ‘Feelings’ and ‘Close’.

Emani’s death was confirmed by producer J Maine who told People magazine, “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

Bhad Bhabie posted to Instagram, “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister 😔I’m gonna miss you so much.”

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments