Endless Boogie & Howlin’ Rain Tour Cancelled

Love Police is sad to confirm the inevitable – the rescheduled Endless Boogie/Howlin’ Rain tour, which was set to take place in October and November (after having originally being announced for April – you can’t say we didn’t try) has been cancelled.

Ticket holders can expect to hear from the relevant ticketing agency regarding refunds.

At this stage, Boogie Festival in Victoria, which both bands were set to play, is proceeding in late October until authorities definitely advise it can’t take place.

This was going to be a mindblowing tour; one that would leave an abundance of smoking amps, ringing eardrums and elevated souls in its wake. Australian audiences know what to expect from New York’s Endless Boogie – a band who took their name from a 1971 John Lee Hooker album and inspiration from the single-minded drive of the likes of Can and the Coloured Balls – but this was going to be Howlin’ Rain’s first time down here, and they were going to really make an impression. Combining high energy with soulful harmony, Howlin’ Rain are a vehicle for Ethan Miller of Comets on Fire, who describes the band’s latest album thusly: “The guiding principle for The Alligator Bride was to create ‘Neal Cassady Rock’. Which is to say, high energy, good-times adventure music, driving the hippie bus, shirtless and stoned, up for four days straight, and extremely fuzzy around the edges.”

Love Police fully intends to get more dates in place for both groups as soon as is viable, and asks that you check out and support both bands in the meantime. Stay safe.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments