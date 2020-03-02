 Eskimo Joe Prep ‘A Song Is A City’ Reissue - Noise11.com
Eskimo Joe A Song Is A City

Eskimo Joe Prep ‘A Song Is A City’ Reissue

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2020

in News

Eskimo Joe’s second album ‘A Song Is A City’ is their next release to be given a make-over.

‘A Song Is A City’ was released in 2004. It reached no 2 in Australia and achieved Double Platinum status.

Kav Temperley said, “At [the] time we were in label limbo and had the realisation that we’d have to take a risk and use whatever money we had earned so far to record our second album. Enter our fantastic Jam room on Baker Street behind a pub in Fremantle, also where we lived. Every Wednesday we would wander down to the Newport Hotel in Fremantle for student night (none of us were actually students), drink $2 beers and then stumble back to Baker St to start jamming. At the time we were obsessed with bands like Wilco, PJ Harvey 4 track demo’s and Neil Young. You can hear a lot of those flavours in songs like ‘From the Sea’, ‘Life is Better with You’ and ‘Older than You’. We wrote so many songs……around two albums worth during this period and this meant we could cherry pick the best moments to put on ASIAC.”

The four singles from ‘A Song Is A City’ were:

From The Sea

Smoke

Older Than You

Life Is Better With You

Kav says “All these stories are real for me, but over a decade later I now know that these stories aren’t just about us any more, they are for everyone who has listened to this record, taken it into their lives, and made it their own personal soundtrack. That makes us all in Eskimo Joe feel very proud, grateful and thankful for how this whole period of time ended up.”

Eskimo Joe ‘A Song Is A City’ will be released on 29 May, 2020.

ESKIMO JOE – A SONG IS A CITY ANNIVERSARY EDITION TRACKLISTING

CD1
1 Come Down
2 From The Sea
3 Life is Better With You
4 Older Than You
5 A Song Is A City
6 Don’t Let It Fly
7 I’m So Tired
8 Seven Veils
9 Smoke
10 Carousel
11 This Room
12 Car Crash

CD and Digital versions – Bonus tracks:

13 See Saw
14 This Room – Acoustic Version
15 Commitment Bells
16 Life Is Better With You (RTR)
17 Come Down (RTR)
18 Smoke (Live At The Chapel)
19 This Room (Live At The Chapel)
20 I’m So Tired (Live At The Chapel)
21 From The Sea (Live At The Enmore)
22 Older Than You (2020 Mix)

* Tracks 16 through to 22 are previously unreleased

