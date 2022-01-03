Even Postpone Adelaide Album Launch - Noise11.com

Even have postponed the launch of the ‘Reverse Light Years’ album for Adelaide this Saturday but the Sydney date on Friday (January 7) is still on.

The Adelaide show postponement is due to Covid restrictions into South Australia. Ticket holders should note that tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show when it happens, or they can contact the point of purchase for a refund.

‘Reverse Light Years’ was the eighth studio album for Even. The band formed in Melbourne in 1994 and released their first album ‘Less Is More’.

Dates for upcoming Even gigs follow. The four Melbourne shows make up for the one postponed in mid 2021.

“REVERSE LIGHT YEARS” ALBUM LAUNCHES

FRI JAN 7 – MARY’S UNDERGROUND, SYDNEY w/ T. Wilds

TUE JAN 25 – LEADBEATTER HOTEL, RICHMOND , VIC w/ Meghan Maike

WED JAN 26 – NORTCOTE SOCIAL CLUB, NORTHCOTE , VIC (Matinee) w/ Fenn Wilson

THU JAN 27 – RAILWAY HOTEL, MACEDON, VIC w/ Moody Beaches

FRI JAN 28 THE ESPY (GERSWIN ROOM), ST KILDA VIC w/ Cahill Kelly

SAT JAN 29 – HOTEL WESTWOOD, FOOTSCRAY, VIC w/ Imperial Leather

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



