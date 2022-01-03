Even Postpone Adelaide Album Launch - Noise11.com

Even have postponed the launch of the ‘Reverse Light Years’ album for Adelaide this Saturday but the Sydney date on Friday (January 7) is still on.
The Adelaide show postponement is due to Covid restrictions into South Australia. Ticket holders should note that tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show when it happens, or they can contact the point of purchase for a refund.
‘Reverse Light Years’ was the eighth studio album for Even. The band formed in Melbourne in 1994 and released their first album ‘Less Is More’.
Dates for upcoming Even gigs follow. The four Melbourne shows make up for the one postponed in mid 2021.
“REVERSE LIGHT YEARS” ALBUM LAUNCHES
FRI JAN 7 – MARY’S UNDERGROUND, SYDNEY w/ T. Wilds
TUE JAN 25 – LEADBEATTER HOTEL, RICHMOND , VIC w/ Meghan Maike
WED JAN 26 – NORTCOTE SOCIAL CLUB, NORTHCOTE , VIC (Matinee) w/ Fenn Wilson
THU JAN 27 – RAILWAY HOTEL, MACEDON, VIC w/ Moody Beaches
FRI JAN 28 THE ESPY (GERSWIN ROOM), ST KILDA VIC w/ Cahill Kelly
SAT JAN 29 – HOTEL WESTWOOD, FOOTSCRAY, VIC w/ Imperial Leather
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook