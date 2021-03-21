Family of Martin Luther King Confirms Justin Bieber Had Permission To Use Soundgrabs - Noise11.com

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter has defended Justin Bieber for using snippets from her father’s speeches on his new album cover, revealing the pop star asked for permission to feature the civil rights icon.

Bieber came under fire early on Thursday night as his latest record, Justice, dropped, with critics calling the star “tone deaf” for mixing pop songs with King’s words.

In fact, the very first voice listeners heard on the album was one of King’s speeches, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”, at the beginning of the track 2 Much.

There’s also a nearly two-minute MLK Interlude track in the middle of the record, which leads into a song called Die For You.

Bernice King has offered no commentary on how Bieber used her dad’s speeches on the album, but she has confirmed he did ask the MLK Estate for clearance.

She tweets: “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice.”

Bieber is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with dance duo Justice, who have accused Bieber of stealing their logo for the cover art of Justice.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments