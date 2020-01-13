 Fire Fight Australia Sells 65000 Tickets In Five Hours - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Fire Fight Australia Sells 65000 Tickets In Five Hours

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2020

in News

The Australian bushfire benefit Fire Fight Australia, starring Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John has sold 65,000 tickets in just five hours.

Fire Fight Australia will be a nine hour concert in Sydney. The event will also feature appearances from kd lang will join Australia’s Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton.

Comedian Celeste Barber, who had already raised $50 million in a crowdfunding campaign, will host the event.

All up 65,000 tickets were sold in five hours.

Now be warned … DO NOT BUY TICKETS FROM SCALPERS. You may start seeing Google ads for resellers such as ViaGoGo. Do not buy tickets from unauthorised resellers as the tickets may be fake.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Illy - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Nita Strauss Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Glen Sobel

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celeste Barber to Host Fire Fight Australia with Alice Cooper, Queen, kd lang, Olivia Newton-John and more

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and kd lang will join Australia’s Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton for Fire Fight Australia.

11 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
TEG Dainty and TEG Live Announce Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert In Sydney

TEG Dainty and TEG Live will host the benefit concert Fire Fight Australia in Sydney on February 16.

January 6, 2020
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Says Johnny Depp Would Rather Be A Musician Than Actor

Alice Cooper says his mate Johnny Depp would rather play music than act.

December 19, 2019
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper Gets An Adelaide Upgrade

Alice Cooper ‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back’ tour has been given an upgrade in Adelaide with the show moving from the AEC Theatre to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena.

November 26, 2019
Kim Thayil of Soundgarden photo by Ros OGorman
Soundgarden Will Not Replace Chris Cornell Says Kim Thayil

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil has revealed he and the rest of the group - which was also comprised of Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd - came to the "conclusion" that it wouldn't be possible to continue playing live "given" their "sentiments and love" for the singer - who tragically took his own life in May 2017.

November 13, 2019
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
‘Live From The Astroturf Alice Cooper’ Set for UK and USA Premieres

The Alice Cooper movie ‘Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper’ will screen in the USA and UK in October.

September 25, 2019
Alice Cooper Breadcrumbs
New Music Releases 13 September 2019

Major new titles coming this week from: Ruel, Baest, The HU, Alice Cooper, Charli XCX, Korn, The Pixies, Goo Goo Dolls, The Lumineers, Sam Fender, Metronomy, Emeli Sande, The Wiggles, Sampa the Great, Belle & Sebastian and Puddle of Mudd.

September 13, 2019