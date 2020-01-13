Fire Fight Australia Sells 65000 Tickets In Five Hours

The Australian bushfire benefit Fire Fight Australia, starring Queen, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John has sold 65,000 tickets in just five hours.

Fire Fight Australia will be a nine hour concert in Sydney. The event will also feature appearances from kd lang will join Australia’s Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton.

Comedian Celeste Barber, who had already raised $50 million in a crowdfunding campaign, will host the event.

All up 65,000 tickets were sold in five hours.

Now be warned … DO NOT BUY TICKETS FROM SCALPERS. You may start seeing Google ads for resellers such as ViaGoGo. Do not buy tickets from unauthorised resellers as the tickets may be fake.

