Foo Fighters 12th Album 'Medicine At Midnight' Is Coming February - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, ‘Shame Shame’, which they debuted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ over the weekend.

And now, Grohl has teased that fans can expect a totally different and “fresh” sound on their follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete + Gold’.

Speaking to NME.com, Grohl said of their upcoming nine-track collection: “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh. We’ve made so many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘Fuck that, let’s make a party album.'”

Asked what type of “party” it is, the former Nirvana drummer explained: “A lot of our favourite records have these big grooves and riffs. I hate to call it a funk or dance record, but it’s more energetic in a lot of ways than anything we’ve ever done and it was really designed to be that Saturday night party album. It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again. Y’know, songs like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that’s rooted in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”

Grohl previously teased that David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ era was a huge influence on the record, and now he’s revealed the title track in particular pays homage to the 1983 hit from the late music legend’s iconic album of the same name – which was co-produced by ‘Groove Master’ Nile Rodgers.

The rock icon added: “Then there’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’, that’s our David Bowie‘s ‘Let Dance’. It’s a huge f rock song that I imagine opening every festival from here to Melbourne! Every song is a little bit different but they all have something that feels fresh and I like it!”

‘Medicine at Midnight’ is released on February 5, 2021.

Related Posts

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Stream Two Performances From Melbourne Recital Centre

Paul Kelly will enter at Melbourne Recital Centre in coming weeks for two exclusive online performances of ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ and ‘Love Is Strong As Death’.

3 hours ago
Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Slipknot Are Working On New Music

Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan revealed that it has been "an interesting time" for the heavy metal band as they have been working on new material.

5 hours ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Beiber Hillsong Mentor Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures".

4 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Teases ‘Something New’

Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to tell his 3.4 million followers that they can expect some exciting news, seemingly about new solo material, next week.

4 days ago
Kanye West
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Wages

Kanye West is facing legal action from workers at his live opera show for allegedly not paying their wages.

4 days ago
Lana Del Rey, music news, noise11.com
Lana Del Rey Covers Liverpool Football Anthem

Lana Del Rey has covered Rogers & Hammerstein standard You'll Never Walk Alone for an upcoming documentary on English soccer team Liverpool FC.

5 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters To Play SNL This Weekend

Foo Fighters have been confirmed to play Dave Chappelle’s post-election ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode this weekend.

5 days ago