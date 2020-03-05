 Foo Fighters To Play DC Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration with Chris Stapleton and The Go-Go’s - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters To Play DC Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration with Chris Stapleton and The Go-Go’s

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2020

in News

Foo Fighters July 4 D.C. Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration this year will feature performances from Chris Stapleton as well as The Go-Go’s.

The D.C. Jam was held in 2017 and 2018. Foo Fighters skipped over 2019 only to return this year.

The one-day event in Washington DC will mark the 25th anniversary of the first Foo Fighters album.

We know there’s a new Foo Fighters album on the way. We just don’t know when. “We just finished making a record. There’s a riff on the new record that I’ve been working on for 25 fucking years — first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle, and every record I’m like, ‘Ooh, let’s put it on,’ but it didn’t work,” Dave Grohl told The Bill Simmons Podcast.

The D.C. Jam will also include Pharrell Williams, Band of Horses and from various other cities beamed in Durand Jones & The Indications(Bloomington IN), The Regrettes (L.A.), Beach Bunny (Chicago), and Radkey (St. Joseph, MO).

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tracy McNeil and the Goodlife
Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife To Open For James Reyne 40th Anniversary The Boys Light Up Dates

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife have been announced as opening act for James Reyne’s 2020 The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary Tour.

30 mins ago
Ziggy Marley
Ziggy Marley Drops Out Of Womadelaide

Ziggy Marley will no longer be performing at Womadelaide on 9 March.

50 mins ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
Here Are Some David Byrne Videos Just Because

David Byrne appeared on Saturday Night Live last weekend and performed ‘Once In A Lifetime’. And it was pretty special.

57 mins ago
Endless Boogie
Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Dates

Brooklyn’s Endless Boogie will team up with Oakland’s Howlin’ Rain for Australian shows in April.

1 hour ago
Genesis
Genesis Confirm Reunion

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will reform Genesis for dates in the UK and Ireland in November and December 2020.

7 hours ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Genesis Reunion Sounds Close

Genesis are set to reunite for a UK tour - 13 years after their last gig.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Talks Up One Off Oasis Reunion

Noel Gallagher has talked about the idea of doing a one-off Oasis reunion gig.

2 days ago