Foo Fighters To Play DC Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration with Chris Stapleton and The Go-Go’s

Foo Fighters July 4 D.C. Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration this year will feature performances from Chris Stapleton as well as The Go-Go’s.

The D.C. Jam was held in 2017 and 2018. Foo Fighters skipped over 2019 only to return this year.

The one-day event in Washington DC will mark the 25th anniversary of the first Foo Fighters album.

We know there’s a new Foo Fighters album on the way. We just don’t know when. “We just finished making a record. There’s a riff on the new record that I’ve been working on for 25 fucking years — first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle, and every record I’m like, ‘Ooh, let’s put it on,’ but it didn’t work,” Dave Grohl told The Bill Simmons Podcast.

The D.C. Jam will also include Pharrell Williams, Band of Horses and from various other cities beamed in Durand Jones & The Indications(Bloomington IN), The Regrettes (L.A.), Beach Bunny (Chicago), and Radkey (St. Joseph, MO).

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments