Former Bangles and Cowsills Sing For Hoodoo Gurus

Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and John Cowsill of The Cowsills have donated their lungs for backing vocals on the new Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Get Out of Dodge’.

This is the second time Vicki has appeared on a Hoodoo Gurus song. She also sang on their 1991 hit ‘1000 Miles Away’.

‘Get Out of Dodge’ and the previous Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Hung Out To Dry’ were recorded at Harry Vanda’s Hercules Studios in Sydney.

Dave Faulkner says, “The world we live in is becoming more polarised and less tolerant every day, and we can often find ourselves confronting extremist views, some of which may be hostile to who we are or what we believe. Religion, politics, sexuality – there are any number of reasons why people might take a set against you, or try to browbeat you into toeing the party line. When you come to realise that they won’t soften their views to accommodate you – and that you shouldn’t change who you are to accommodate them – then what can you do? You get the hell out of Dodge!”

“As the old saying goes, discretion is the better part of valour and it can be very satisfying to leave the hateful to stew in their own juices. A good surgeon knows when a damaged limb can be saved and when it’s better to amputate, so cut your losses and get yourself to a better place, somewhere people will cherish and support you, and live to fight another day. As the song says, ‘We’ve gotta get out of Dodge – while we still can!’” Dave says.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments