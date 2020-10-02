 Former Bangles and Cowsills Sing For Hoodoo Gurus - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Former Bangles and Cowsills Sing For Hoodoo Gurus

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2020

in News

Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and John Cowsill of The Cowsills have donated their lungs for backing vocals on the new Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Get Out of Dodge’.

This is the second time Vicki has appeared on a Hoodoo Gurus song. She also sang on their 1991 hit ‘1000 Miles Away’.

‘Get Out of Dodge’ and the previous Hoodoo Gurus song ‘Hung Out To Dry’ were recorded at Harry Vanda’s Hercules Studios in Sydney.

Dave Faulkner says, “The world we live in is becoming more polarised and less tolerant every day, and we can often find ourselves confronting extremist views, some of which may be hostile to who we are or what we believe. Religion, politics, sexuality – there are any number of reasons why people might take a set against you, or try to browbeat you into toeing the party line. When you come to realise that they won’t soften their views to accommodate you – and that you shouldn’t change who you are to accommodate them – then what can you do? You get the hell out of Dodge!”

“As the old saying goes, discretion is the better part of valour and it can be very satisfying to leave the hateful to stew in their own juices. A good surgeon knows when a damaged limb can be saved and when it’s better to amputate, so cut your losses and get yourself to a better place, somewhere people will cherish and support you, and live to fight another day. As the song says, ‘We’ve gotta get out of Dodge – while we still can!’” Dave says.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shakin Stevens Fire In The Blood
Shakin’ Stevens To Release Fire In The Blood 19 Disc Box Set

Shakin’ Stevens has a massive 19-disc box set on the way containing everything he has ever done.

5 hours ago
Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos
Listen to Keith Richards’ Previously Unreleased Solo ‘Little T&A’

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos 1989 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ is getting a make-over. The new 2020 edition includes three additional tracks including Keith Stones ‘Tattoo You’ rocker ‘Little T&A’.

8 hours ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Share A Sample Of ‘Shot In The Dark’ From PWR/UP

AC/DC have teased a snippet of the track ‘Shot On The Dark’ off their next album ‘PWR/UP’ (or Power Up, we’re not quite sure how they’ll display it yet).

9 hours ago
Peter Hook and the Light photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.rosogorman.com
Peter Hook Is Up For A New Order Reunion

Peter Hook wants to sort out his "difficult" relationship with his former New Order bandmates by sitting down and listening to their seminal 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Confirm New Album ‘PWR/UP’ Is Ready To Roll

AC/DC’s long-awaited next album will be called PWR/UP and is set to roll out any time now.

2 days ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lars Ulrich Says He Doesn’t Listen To Metallica

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich admitted he doesn't delve into the 'Enter Sandman' band's back catalogue because he ends up overanalysing the technical side of the recordings.

2 days ago
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard To Release New Album To Mark His 80th Birthday

Cliff Richard reaches the milestone age on October 14, and to celebrate the special occasion he's recorded two new songs, 'Falling For You' and 'PS Please', for the LP 'Music… The Air That I Breathe'.

3 days ago